NAACP to hold presser on Conway-area cross-burning investigation

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A civil rights organization will discuss its ongoing investigation into a Thanksgiving weekend cross-burning on Wednesday.

A news conference held by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will take place at the Horry County Courthouse at noon.

The organization announced earlier this month they were launching an investigation into the November incident, where a Black couple said their neighbors burned a cross facing their home. The couple caught the cross-burning on video.

The neighbors, Worden Butler and Alexis Hartnett, were charged with harassment and are now the subjects of a civil rights investigation by the FBI.

In a news release, the NAACP said officials working on its investigation into the cross-burning will be at the conference to answer relevant questions.

The cross-burning, which has garnered national attention, has also sparked calls for a statewide hate crime law in South Carolina, one of only two states without such a law.

