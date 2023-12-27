Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Massive lizards invading SC spotted by dozens

DNR warns about Tegu lizards
DNR warns about Tegu lizards
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wildlife agencies are asking people to report sightings of a large, invasive lizard species that has been found in South Carolina.

The South American tegu is a black and white or red lizard that can grow up to 4 feet long and weigh 10 pounds. They often have been turned loose in the wild by owners who did not research their full-grown size before buying one.

The lizards eat other reptiles and the eggs of ground-nesting birds like turkeys and quail. They also carry salmonella.

Recently, tegus have been documented in numerous South Carolina counties, including Greenville County.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said since they first confirmed tegus in the state, they have received over 100 sighting reports. They have confirmed 24 black and white tegus across 13 different counties in South Carolina, and red tegus in 2 counties.

South Carolina DNR said if you see a tegu lizard in the wild, report it using this form. Photos are required for a sighting to be officially confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple filed the lawsuit on behalf of their 13-year-old daughter on Dec. 21 against...
Lawsuit: 13-year-old suffered serious burns at Myrtle Beach go-kart track
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 9-year-old Darlington Co. boy found safe
It happened just before 4:40 p.m. on Howell Road at Rozier Siding Road. That is near the...
1 killed, 4 hurt in Robeson County crash
‘I’m scared for my kids’ Loris man speaks out after home struck by gunfire Christmas day
‘I’m scared for my kids’: Loris man speaks out after home hit by gunfire Christmas day
Crash on Farrow Parkway
1 injured after car overturns near Farrow Parkway, police say

Latest News

Horry County police were called out around 4 a.m. to Half Pint Road for shots fired into a...
Longs area home shot into with people inside, report shows
Car crashes into power pole in Conway; outages reported in area
‘I’m scared for my kids’ Loris man speaks out after home struck by gunfire Christmas day
‘I’m scared for my kids’: Loris man speaks out after home hit by gunfire Christmas day
The 43rd edition of the tournament will take place at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
The 2023 Beach Ball Classic tips off Wednesday
Here's a look at the wet morning commute.
FIRST ALERT: Wet morning commute, drying out to end the week