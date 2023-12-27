Submit a Tip
HCFR: Car ends up in water following crash on Highway 9 in Longs

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash on Wednesday afternoon where a car ended...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash on Wednesday afternoon where a car ended up in a creek along Highway 9 in the Longs area.(Source: HCFR)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A car ended up in a creek in the Longs area after a crash on Wednesday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. for a call about a wreck and a car submerged in water near Buck Creek and Highway 9.

HCFR reports that no one was taken to the hospital, and everyone inside of the car is out.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of E. Highway 9 near Buck Creek in Longs, as lanes of traffic are blocked due to...

Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Wednesday, December 27, 2023

The HCFR Dive Team is working with towing crews to remove the car from the water. Because of this, lanes of traffic are blocked.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route for the safety of the first responders on the scene.

The Horry County Police Department is helping at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating what caused the crash.

