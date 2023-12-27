Submit a Tip
Funeral arrangements announced for father, daughter found dead in Calhoun County

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements for a father and daughter found dead in Calhoun County have been announced.

Michelle Murph, 6, and Jason Murph, 42, were reported missing on Sunday, Dec. 17 and found dead near their crashed truck in Calhoun County on Monday, Dec. 18.

According to their obituaries, services for the pair will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

An interment will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Garden.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 29 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

