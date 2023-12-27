Submit a Tip
Florence police search for man wanted in Christmas Day assault

Florence police released surveillance pictures of this man who they said was involved in an assault on Christmas Day.(Source: Florence Police Department)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are searching for a man who they said was involved in an assault on Christmas Day.

Florence police released surveillance pictures of the wanted man.

They said the assault happened at the 4-Way Stop gas station on South Church Street.

We have reached out to police to see how many people were hurt in the assault and the severity of their injuries.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LCpl. Mattis at 843-665-3191 or email at tmattis@cityofflorence.com.

