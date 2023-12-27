Florence County man accused of ‘intentionally’ firing multiple shots into occupied car

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence County man is accused of opening fire into a car with person inside.

Deputies arrested 39-year-old Whittaker Goodman last week.

He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The sheriff’s office said the charges stem from a shooting along Henneghan Road near Coward.

Deputies said he “intentionally fired multiple rounds” into a car that had a person inside.

The victim sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.

Goodman is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

