Florence County man accused of ‘intentionally’ firing multiple shots into occupied car
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence County man is accused of opening fire into a car with person inside.
Deputies arrested 39-year-old Whittaker Goodman last week.
He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The sheriff’s office said the charges stem from a shooting along Henneghan Road near Coward.
Deputies said he “intentionally fired multiple rounds” into a car that had a person inside.
The victim sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.
Goodman is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.
