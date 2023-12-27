Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

FIRST ALERT: Wet morning commute, drying out to end the week

Here's a look at the wet morning commute.
Here's a look at the wet morning commute.(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain continues to fall this morning, providing for a wet morning commute. We’re giving you the First Alert to a drier and colder forecast to end the work week.

TODAY

Our slow moving storm system continues to produce showers across the area. Thankfully, today is the last day of rain chances for 2023. As this system pulls away this morning, our rain chances will begin to fade through the middle of the day and into the early afternoon hours.

Cloudy skies continue today with all of the rain for the first part of the day.
Cloudy skies continue today with all of the rain for the first part of the day.(WMBF)

Despite the rain ending, cloudy skies will remain through the day. Expect cloudy skies, a saturated ground and highs to be unseasonably warm this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s again today.

REST OF THE WEEK

Cooler weather will filter into the Carolinas through the end of the week. Clouds will remain common for the first half of Thursday before sunshine returns by the middle of the day. Winds will shift out of the northwest, bringing our highs down to the lower 60s on Thursday.

Clouds will linger for the first half of the day. Sunshine returns by the middle of the day...
Clouds will linger for the first half of the day. Sunshine returns by the middle of the day Thursday with highs in the lower 60s.(WMBF)

As colder air continues to rush in, overnight temperatures will fall as well. We will wake up in the mid 30s starting Friday morning and continuing through the weekend. Highs on Friday will dip into the low-mid 50s, where they will remain for the rest of the weekend.

Colder air moves in as we head into the end of the work week.
Colder air moves in as we head into the end of the work week.(WMBF)

NEW YEAR’S FORECAST

The New Year’s forecast will feature seasonably chilly weather. High temperatures for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will reach the middle 50s with overnight temperatures remaining in the 30s. The stroke of midnight will see fair skies and temperatures in the 40s.

The forecast looks to be seasonable for New Year's plans.
The forecast looks to be seasonable for New Year's plans.(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple filed the lawsuit on behalf of their 13-year-old daughter on Dec. 21 against...
Lawsuit: 13-year-old suffered serious burns at Myrtle Beach go-kart track
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 9-year-old Darlington Co. boy found safe
It happened just before 4:40 p.m. on Howell Road at Rozier Siding Road. That is near the...
1 killed, 4 hurt in Robeson County crash
‘I’m scared for my kids’ Loris man speaks out after home struck by gunfire Christmas day
‘I’m scared for my kids’: Loris man speaks out after home struck by gunfire Christmas day
Demolition underway on the Road Side Inn property near Surfside Beach
Demolition underway on the Road Side Inn property near Surfside Beach

Latest News

Periods of rain continue tonight.
FIRST ALERT: Damp night ahead, drying trend returns late Wednesday
Off and on showers will return today with periods of heavy downpours and maybe a couple...
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances continue, off & on showers expected
Rain Chances will remain high for tonight into tomorrow with rounds of heavy downpours...
FIRST ALERT: Rain returns, plenty of downpours expected tonight
WMBF News at 11
FIRST ALERT: Rain will be returning on Christmas night