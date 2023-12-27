FIRST ALERT: Wet morning commute, drying out to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain continues to fall this morning, providing for a wet morning commute. We’re giving you the First Alert to a drier and colder forecast to end the work week.

TODAY

Our slow moving storm system continues to produce showers across the area. Thankfully, today is the last day of rain chances for 2023. As this system pulls away this morning, our rain chances will begin to fade through the middle of the day and into the early afternoon hours.

Cloudy skies continue today with all of the rain for the first part of the day. (WMBF)

Despite the rain ending, cloudy skies will remain through the day. Expect cloudy skies, a saturated ground and highs to be unseasonably warm this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s again today.

REST OF THE WEEK

Cooler weather will filter into the Carolinas through the end of the week. Clouds will remain common for the first half of Thursday before sunshine returns by the middle of the day. Winds will shift out of the northwest, bringing our highs down to the lower 60s on Thursday.

Clouds will linger for the first half of the day. Sunshine returns by the middle of the day Thursday with highs in the lower 60s. (WMBF)

As colder air continues to rush in, overnight temperatures will fall as well. We will wake up in the mid 30s starting Friday morning and continuing through the weekend. Highs on Friday will dip into the low-mid 50s, where they will remain for the rest of the weekend.

Colder air moves in as we head into the end of the work week. (WMBF)

NEW YEAR’S FORECAST

The New Year’s forecast will feature seasonably chilly weather. High temperatures for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will reach the middle 50s with overnight temperatures remaining in the 30s. The stroke of midnight will see fair skies and temperatures in the 40s.

The forecast looks to be seasonable for New Year's plans. (WMBF)

