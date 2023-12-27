Car crashes into power pole in Conway; outages reported in area

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department responded to a crash on Wednesday morning.

Police said a car crashed into a power pole along Highway 501 near Ninth Avenue.

It’s not clear at this time if there are anyone is hurt at this time.

Santee Cooper is reporting over 100 outages in the area of the crash. Its outage website is reporting that the estimated restoration time will be around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

All lanes of traffic are blocked while police and the Conway Fire Department investigate and clear the crash.

Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route in order to avoid delays and also for the safety of the first responders.

