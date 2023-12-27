Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Car crashes into power pole in Conway; outages reported in area

(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department responded to a crash on Wednesday morning.

Police said a car crashed into a power pole along Highway 501 near Ninth Avenue.

It’s not clear at this time if there are anyone is hurt at this time.

Santee Cooper is reporting over 100 outages in the area of the crash. Its outage website is reporting that the estimated restoration time will be around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

All lanes of traffic are blocked while police and the Conway Fire Department investigate and clear the crash.

Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route in order to avoid delays and also for the safety of the first responders.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple filed the lawsuit on behalf of their 13-year-old daughter on Dec. 21 against...
Lawsuit: 13-year-old suffered serious burns at Myrtle Beach go-kart track
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 9-year-old Darlington Co. boy found safe
It happened just before 4:40 p.m. on Howell Road at Rozier Siding Road. That is near the...
1 killed, 4 hurt in Robeson County crash
‘I’m scared for my kids’ Loris man speaks out after home struck by gunfire Christmas day
‘I’m scared for my kids’: Loris man speaks out after home hit by gunfire Christmas day
Crash on Farrow Parkway
1 injured after car overturns near Farrow Parkway, police say

Latest News

Holiday travelers heading home facing few delays, less traffic congestion
It happened just before 4:40 p.m. on Howell Road at Rozier Siding Road. That is near the...
1 killed, 4 hurt in Robeson County crash
Gas prices in Myrtle Beach have gone up 8.5 cents in the last week, according to GasBuddy, for...
Gas prices in Myrtle Beach make 8.5 cent jump before New Year
Woman killed after Christmas Eve crash in Georgetown County