$50K lottery ticket sold in Florence on Christmas Day

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Someone in Florence may have gotten an extra gift on Christmas and not even know it yet.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced a $50,000 ticket was sold at the Harris Teater on West Palmetto Street on Christmas Day.

The winner matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number.

The winning numbers from Monday are 5-12-20-24-29 and the Powerball is 4.

The Powerball jackpot prize increased since Monday’s drawing and now stands at $700 million.

The lottery numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. Wednesday on WMBF News.

