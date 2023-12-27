Submit a Tip
The 2023 Beach Ball Classic tips off Wednesday

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Beach Ball Classic basketball tournament gets underway Wednesday, marking the start of the Myrtle Beach tournament that features teams from across the state and nation.

The 43rd edition of the high school tournament will take place at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The field will be split into traditional and prep school brackets, with teams coming from Arizona, New York and Kentucky, among other states. There is also one team coming from Canada.

The first game tips off at 3:30 p.m., with games continuing throughout the day. Click here for the entire schedule.

Only one local school, Socastee High School, plays on the first day of the tournament. Their game against Great Crossing, Kentucky, tips off at 7 p.m.

Organizers of the tournament previously announced late Socastee basketball coach Derrick Hilton will be honored during the game. The first day of the tournament will also be designated as Hawaiian Night in the late coach’s honor.

The other Grand Strand school in the tournament, Myrtle Beach High School, plays Thursday against Bishop O’Connell, Virginia, at 8:45 p.m.

Game tickets are available at the door.

Click here for more information about the tournament.

