1 injured after car overturns near Farrow Parkway, police say

Crash on Farrow Parkway
Crash on Farrow Parkway(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured after a single-car crash in Myrtle Beach Tuesday night, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Capt. Bryan Murphy confirmed officers responded to the crash at Farrow Parkway and Ocean Boulevard, closing the Northbound lane of Kings Highway. Murphy said the driver lost control of the car and jumped the curb before ending up overturned in a wooded area. The driver had to be extracted from the car.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MBPD said charges are forthcoming.

