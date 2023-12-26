Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

More retailers charging fees for holiday returns

According to the logistics company Happy Returns, more than 80% of merchants are now charging...
According to the logistics company Happy Returns, more than 80% of merchants are now charging a fee for at least some returns.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may have to pay to return those gifts you don’t want.

According to the logistics company Happy Returns, more than 80% of merchants are now charging a fee for at least some returns.

Macy’s, Abercrombie, J.Crew, and H&M have all added shipping fees for mail-in returns.

Amazon has also started charging $1 to return items to UPS stores.

One reason companies charge fees is because it hurts their profitability. They have to cover the cost of the shipping fees and then have to mark down the returned goods to sell them.

Data from the National Retail Federation shows that customers sent back nearly 17% of the merchandise they purchased last year. That’s up from 8% in 2019.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 9-year-old Darlington Co. boy found safe
The couple filed the lawsuit on behalf of their 13-year-old daughter on Dec. 21 against...
Lawsuit: 13-year-old suffered serious burns at Myrtle Beach go-kart track
Demolition underway on the Road Side Inn property near Surfside Beach
Demolition underway on the Road Side Inn property near Surfside Beach
Hundreds attend mass at newly renovated Church
Hundreds attend Christmas mass at newly renovated church
Air crews with the United States Coast Guard are conducting a search after a man went...
Coast Guard ends search for man who fell overboard off Charleston coast

Latest News

Advice on reselling your unwanted items
Advice on reselling your unwanted items
Advice on selling your unwanted items
This December, federal authorities reported a seven-day average of more than 9,600 migrant...
Migrant crisis puts pressure on border officials
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
The rapper Ye, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, issues an apology in Hebrew
If you know his identity or whereabouts, please contact Officer A. Wilkerson @ 910-276-3211.
Laurinburg police searching for suspect in thefts, forgery investigations