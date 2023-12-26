Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Lawmaker wants to end sales tax on some ammunition in South Carolina

A new bill proposal would make ammunition tax exempt in South Carolina
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lawmaker has prefiled a bill that would exempt certain ammunition from sales tax in the state of South Carolina.

Rep. Ashley Trantham (R-Greenville) proposed House Bill H.4557, which would amend state law “to exempt small arms and small arms ammunition.” The bill was prefilled on Nov. 16, and was referred to the Ways and Means Committee that same day, FOX Carolina reported.

The amendment targets small arms and small arms ammunition. “Small arms,” as described in the document, means “any portable firearm, designed to be carried and operated by a single person including, but not limited to, rifles, shotguns, pistols, and revolvers, with no barrel greater than an internal diameter of .50 caliber or a shotgun of ten gauge or smaller.’”

It describes “small arms ammunition” as “firearm ammunition designed for use in small arms.”

The South Carolina state sales tax rate is 6%.

The General Assembly returns to the State House in January.

Copyright 2023 FOX Carolina. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air crews with the United States Coast Guard are conducting a search after a man went...
Coast Guard ends search for man who fell overboard off Charleston coast
Rain Chances will remain high for tonight into tomorrow with rounds of heavy downpours...
FIRST ALERT: Rain returns, plenty of downpours expected tonight
Hundreds attend mass at newly renovated Church
Hundreds attend Christmas mass at newly renovated church
Demolition underway on the Road Side Inn property near Surfside Beach
Demolition underway on the Road Side Inn property near Surfside Beach
TOWNSEND (LEFT) AND MCCOLLUM (RIGHT)
Two arrested, 1 injured after Christmas shooting in Marlboro County, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Gas prices in Myrtle Beach have gone up 8.5 cents in the last week, according to GasBuddy, for...
Gas prices in Myrtle Beach make 8.5 cent jump before New Year
Off and on showers will continue throughout the day today. There will still be plenty of dry...
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances continue, off & on showers expected
Hundreds attend Christmas mass at newly renovated church
Demolition underway on the Road Side Inn property near Surfside Beach