Laurinburg police searching for suspect in thefts, forgery investigations

If you know his identity or whereabouts, please contact Officer A. Wilkerson @ 910-276-3211.
If you know his identity or whereabouts, please contact Officer A. Wilkerson @ 910-276-3211.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Laurinburg officers are searching for a suspect they believe is responsible for multiple crimes over the holidays and are asking for public assistance identifying him.

Laurinburg Police Department released photos of the suspect accused of stealing wallets, forging documents and driving a stolen vehicle on a high-speed chase through the city.

Anyone who can help police identify and locate the suspect is asked to call Officer Wilkerson at 910-276-3211.

