Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Holiday travelers heading home facing few delays, less traffic congestion

By Emily Shiroff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite an estimated 115 million people traveling this holiday season, the Myrtle Beach International Airport has seen minimal issues regarding traffic, flight delays and flight cancellations.

Traffic flowed smoothly in and out of the airport all day. As expected, there was the occasional surge in cars, but nothing significant enough to cause a traffic backup.

At the pickup and drop off area at the front of the airport, it looked like any other day at MYR. People lined up, waiting for their rides, which naturally created a bit of traffic. As always, though, airport personnel were stationed all along the sidewalk, directing traffic and ensuring people crossed the street safely.

In terms of delays and cancellations, MYR fared very well. Only a handful of flights were delayed coming in to or heading out of MYR, with the delays limited to just a few airlines. Luckily for travelers, no flights headed in or out of Myrtle Beach were canceled the day after Christmas, allowing people to head to the Grand Strand hassle-free.

Stay with WMBF News for the latest on all your holiday travel in and out of the Grand Strand.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 9-year-old Darlington Co. boy found safe
The couple filed the lawsuit on behalf of their 13-year-old daughter on Dec. 21 against...
Lawsuit: 13-year-old suffered serious burns at Myrtle Beach go-kart track
Demolition underway on the Road Side Inn property near Surfside Beach
Demolition underway on the Road Side Inn property near Surfside Beach
Hundreds attend mass at newly renovated Church
Hundreds attend Christmas mass at newly renovated church
Air crews with the United States Coast Guard are conducting a search after a man went...
Coast Guard ends search for man who fell overboard off Charleston coast

Latest News

Holiday travelers heading home facing few delays, less traffic congestion
1 killed after Darlington County convenience store shooting, coroner confirms
‘I’m scared for my kids’: Loris man speaks out after home struck by gunfire Christmas day
Behind the band: A look at performance preparations for high school marching bands