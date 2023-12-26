Gas prices in Myrtle Beach make 8.5 cent jump before New Year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Going into 2024, drivers will see a bit of an increase at the pump.

Gas prices in Myrtle Beach have gone up 8.5 cents in the last week, according to GasBuddy, for an average of $2.83 per gallon.

The cheapest gas in the city was priced at $2.69 per gallon on Sunday, and the most expensive was $3.09 per gallon.

Both the national average and the average across South and North Carolina also rose in the past week.

“After 13 straight weeks of decline, average gasoline prices have edged higher due to optimistic comments from the Fed on cutting interest rates in 2024, coupled with Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, boosting concerns of a disruption to global shipping, including oil shipments,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “For now, the price of gasoline has already jumped but could ease slightly this week ahead of the New Year. For now, I’m optimistic that we may still have a chance of seeing the first $2.99 national average since 2021 sometime before spring arrives. We’ll have the full details on what we expect for gasoline and diesel prices in 2024 later this week. Hopefully, motorists will be able to celebrate a New Year with good news at the pump!”

In South Carolina, the average is now $2.84 per gallon, and in North Carolina, it’s $2.94 per gallon.

