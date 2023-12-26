FIRST ALERT: Rain chances continue, off & on showers expected

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Off and on showers will return today with periods of heavy downpours and maybe a couple rumbles of thunder.

TODAY

The big change in the latest data is just the overall speed of the developing low pressure. Showers have remained scattered through the overnight and have been less steady with the low pressure system moving slower than originally thought 24-36 hours ago. What does that mean for your Tuesday?

Cloudy skies today with scattered showers turning widespread at times. (WMBF)

Not much has changed. The only difference is that the steady rain will be pushed back into the forecast for the next couple of days. Expect periods of on and on showers to begin early this morning. While there will be plenty of breaks in showers early, the rain should turn a bit more steady as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will make a run for the upper 60s today with enough dry time to keep us warmer. For the end of December, it’s an unseasonably warm day.

Off and on showers will continue throughout the day today. There will still be plenty of dry time in between showers. (WMBF)

With a slower speed in this system, expect those showers to continue into the overnight hours. Rain will turn heavy at times and a rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out throughout the nighttime.

There's a very good chance that the heaviest rain falls overnight tonight and into Wednesday morning. (WMBF)

WEDNESDAY

As expected, a slower moving system means pushing rain chances back. Unfortunately that means that Wednesday will see showers for the first half of the day. A rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out as well. Highs will climb into the upper 60s as the rain ends and there’s a good chance someone hits 70° tomorrow afternoon. Once again, warm for December standards.

Expect cloudy skies again for Wednesday with rain likely through the first half of the day. (WMBF)

While the rain ends through the middle of the day Wednesday, expect the clouds to remain thick. Mostly cloudy skies will linger throughout the afternoon as temperatures stay warm.

REST OF THE WEEK

A strong upper-level low pressure system will begin to usher in colder temperatures starting Thursday. Keep in mind that the coldest air won’t arrive until Friday & Saturday as highs fall into the lower 50s. Our mornings will trend colder with the upper 40s Thursday morning and fall into the low-mid 30s by Saturday morning. Thankfully, we remain rain-free for the end of the week and into the start of the weekend.

We will see highs fall into the 50s as cold air moves in behind the strong upper-level low. (WMBF)

NEW YEAR’S FORECAST

Temperatures will be colder for the weekend with mornings starting off in the low-mid 30s and afternoons reaching the low-mid 50s. Sunshine will continue for both Saturday and Sunday, keeping any outdoor plans good to go!

As far as New Year’s Eve goes on Sunday, prepare for a colder evening! We’re giving you the First Alert to temperatures falling into the 30s overnight! If you plan to ring in the New Year outside Sunday night, expect temperatures to quickly fall into the low-mid 40s by midnight. We’ll remain dry for any plans Sunday night.

Here's the First Alert to New Year's eve and what you can expect for the holiday. (WMBF)

