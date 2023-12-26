Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Domestic incident leads to Marlboro County shooting, sheriff’s office says

Deputies were called out Monday to Goodwin Pond Road.
Deputies were called out Monday to Goodwin Pond Road.(KTTC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic incident that sent two people to the hospital on Christmas Day.

Deputies were called out Monday to Goodwin Pond Road.

At the scene, they saw a person with “multiple gunshot wounds.” Authorities went inside the home and found someone else with “indications of physical abuse, which led to the shooting incident.”

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still in its early stages.

“As investigators continue to work the evidence, appropriate charges will be filed as determined,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office reads.

In the post, Chief Deputy Larry Turner encouraged victims of domestic violence to “please reach out to someone about your situation.”

“One tragedy is one too many,” Turner said.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air crews with the United States Coast Guard are conducting a search after a man went...
Coast Guard ends search for man who fell overboard off Charleston coast
Rain Chances will remain high for tonight into tomorrow with rounds of heavy downpours...
FIRST ALERT: Rain returns, plenty of downpours expected tonight
Hundreds attend mass at newly renovated Church
Hundreds attend Christmas mass at newly renovated church
Demolition underway on the Road Side Inn property near Surfside Beach
Demolition underway on the Road Side Inn property near Surfside Beach
TOWNSEND (LEFT) AND MCCOLLUM (RIGHT)
Two arrested, 1 injured after Christmas shooting in Marlboro County, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

It happened just before 4:40 p.m. on Howell Road at Rozier Siding Road. That is near the...
1 killed, 4 hurt in Robeson County crash
Gas prices in Myrtle Beach have gone up 8.5 cents in the last week, according to GasBuddy, for...
Gas prices in Myrtle Beach make 8.5 cent jump before New Year
Off and on showers will continue throughout the day today. There will still be plenty of dry...
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances continue, off & on showers expected
An Upstate lawmaker has prefiled a bill that would exempt certain ammunition from sales tax in...
Lawmaker wants to end sales tax on some ammunition in South Carolina
Hundreds attend Christmas mass at newly renovated church