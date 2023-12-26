Domestic incident leads to Marlboro County shooting, sheriff’s office says

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic incident that sent two people to the hospital on Christmas Day.

Deputies were called out Monday to Goodwin Pond Road.

At the scene, they saw a person with “multiple gunshot wounds.” Authorities went inside the home and found someone else with “indications of physical abuse, which led to the shooting incident.”

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still in its early stages.

“As investigators continue to work the evidence, appropriate charges will be filed as determined,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office reads.

In the post, Chief Deputy Larry Turner encouraged victims of domestic violence to “please reach out to someone about your situation.”

“One tragedy is one too many,” Turner said.

