Deputies arrest suspect in Bennettsville suspicious house fire investigation

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a suspicious house fire investigation in Bennettsville Tuesday morning.

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Highway 28 North to assist the Brightsville Fire Department with the suspicious circumstances of the fire. MCSO called in the assistance of SLED’s Arson Division to process the scene.

The house was considered a total loss, but no one was injured in the fire.

Investigators were given information that helped lead to a person of interest and they were able to locate that person shortly after.

MCSO charged Zarif Muhammad with burglary and arson relating to the house fire.

“This was a successful collaboration of agencies working together to include SLED and local first responders,” the sheriff’s office statement read.

Muhammad is currently being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

