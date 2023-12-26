Darlington Co. deputies searching for missing 9-year-old boy

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -Deputies are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen around his home Christmas day.

Maj. David Young said 9-year-old Alam Hudson was reported missing by his family after he was last seen around 6:15 p.m. in the area of Summer Breeze Drive and Robinson View Drive in Hartsville.

Anyone with information about Alan’s whereabouts is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

