Darlington Co. deputies searching for missing 9-year-old boy

Alan Hudson
Alan Hudson(Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -Deputies are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen around his home Christmas day.

Maj. David Young said 9-year-old Alam Hudson was reported missing by his family after he was last seen around 6:15 p.m. in the area of Summer Breeze Drive and Robinson View Drive in Hartsville.

Anyone with information about Alan’s whereabouts is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

