Sales halted on Colleton Co. clerk’s book amid plagiarism claims, co-author says

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - New allegations are being raised against Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill, this time from the co-author of her book about the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

In a statement released Tuesday, Neil Gordon, who co-authored Hill’s book “Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders” said the book was unpublished and sales were halted amidst allegations Hill plagiarized a portion of the book’s preface.

Gordon said he discovered the issue after reviewing the more than 2,000 pages of Hill’s emails that were released through a Freedom of Information Act request.

READ MORE: ‘The truth is coming’: Colleton Co. releases emails from embattled Clerk of Court

Gordon points to an email exchange between Hill and a BBC reporter who shared a portion of an upcoming article about the trial with Hill.

“When I confronted Becky about this, she admitted she plagiarized the passage due to deadline pressures,” Gordon said. “As a veteran journalist myself, I cannot excuse her behavior, nor can I condone it.”

Gordon said he notified the reporter and that the BBC’s attorneys are investigating.

Comparisons to the emails and the book’s preface show entire portions of the article lifted and placed directly into the book including direct quotes.

“Mr. Murdaugh sat hunched at the defence table in the second-floor courtroom of the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina,” a portion of the reporter’s email reads. “He wore a dark blue suit, white shirt, and no tie, his thin, rimless glasses perched on the very end of his nose. Sometimes he looked up at the witnesses testifying ahead of him, but mostly he looked down. Months in prison had whittled down his formerly heavy frame. Once a towering figure, now Alex Murdaugh looked small.”

The same passage with only a word or two changed leads the book’s preface.

“This has blindsided me,” Gordon said. “Journalism has been my life’s work; my credibility and integrity are paramount to everything I do. I can’t be associated with anything like plagiarism and will no longer partner with Becky Hill on any projects. I’d like to apologize to our readers, and publicly to the BBC and the reporter.”

Hill has been under fire from Murdaugh’s attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, who claim she tampered with the jury to secure media appearances and a book deal they said wouldn’t have happened without a guilty verdict.

Hill has denied the jury tampering allegations.

In an email from Nov. 7, 2023, Hill wrote to a journalist “[r]emaining quiet has been both positive and negative. However, remaining quiet has given so many the impression that they can go on believing the lies that have been set forth by Dick and Jim. Every. Single. Word. they have uttered has been lies. How do lawyers, senators, i.e., get away with something like this. It’s just corruption. And sadly, many people don’t want the search for truth. I have a lot to say. LOL.”

Murdaugh was convicted in March for the June 2021 shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their son, Paul. Murdaugh insisted he is innocent of those charges.

Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman sentenced him to two life sentences for the murders.

Murdaugh’s attorneys asked for a new trial in October and in November asked that Newman be blocked from presiding over any future trials related to Murdaugh.

But in mid-November, the state Supreme Court denied the request for a writ of prohibition to block Newman from presiding over future trials, saying the request was “moot” since Newman requested a new judge be assigned.

Former state Chief Justice Jean Hoefer Toal was appointed to oversee Murdaugh’s request for a new trial and decide all matters related to those cases.

Toal, 80, became the first woman to serve as a Justice of the South Carolina Supreme Court in 1988. She became chief justice of the high court in 2000. She retired from the high court in 2015 because state law sets a mandatory retirement age of 72.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.