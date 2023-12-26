Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

10-year-old killed in Christmas morning fire

A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.
A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.(WJZ via CNN Newsource)
By WJZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) - It was a Christmas morning tragedy in Maryland when a 10-year-old girl died in a house fire.

When firefighters found the family standing outside their home, the family said a young girl was still inside.

Neighbors said the house was fully engulfed in flames.

It took 75 firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.

When they were able to get inside, they found the 10-year-old, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other family members reportedly lived in the home, including four adults and a 13-year-old boy.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WJZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 9-year-old Darlington Co. boy found safe
Demolition underway on the Road Side Inn property near Surfside Beach
Demolition underway on the Road Side Inn property near Surfside Beach
Hundreds attend mass at newly renovated Church
Hundreds attend Christmas mass at newly renovated church
Air crews with the United States Coast Guard are conducting a search after a man went...
Coast Guard ends search for man who fell overboard off Charleston coast
Rain Chances will remain high for tonight into tomorrow with rounds of heavy downpours...
FIRST ALERT: Rain returns, plenty of downpours expected tonight

Latest News

A crashed podcast was among the viral hits of 2023.
Year in review: Biggest viral moments
The couple filed the lawsuit on behalf of their 13-year-old daughter on Dec. 21 against...
Lawsuit: 13-year-old suffered serious burns at Myrtle Beach go-kart track
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move to expand ground offensive. Telecoms out again
Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defense minister, said his country is being attacked from seven arenas....
Israeli officials claim they're fighting 'multi-arena war'