1 killed after Darlington County convenience store shooting, coroner confirms

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A shooting at a Pee Dee convenience store has turned deadly, according to the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.

Lavern Joint, 55, of Darlington, died from the Saturday shooting at the Dream Mart in the Dovesville area, Coroner Todd Hardee said.

Hardee did not release the cause of death, saying all other information can be obtained from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office previously told WMBF News the shooting appeared to have stemmed from an argument between a customer and Dream Mart store employees.

During the argument, the customer allegedly pulled a handgun and shot two employees before shooting himself, sending all three to the hospital.

It is unclear if Joint was one of the employees or the customer. WMBF News reached out to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for clarification.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.