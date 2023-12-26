Submit a Tip
1 killed, 4 hurt in Robeson County crash

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a car driving past a stop sign led to a deadly Saturday afternoon crash.

It happened just before 4:40 p.m. on Howell Road at Rozier Siding Road. That is near the Lumberton area.

Troopers investigating said they learned a 2009 Pontiac G6 going south ignored a stop sign and pulled in front of a 2014 Honda CRV.

After colliding, the driver of the Honda, identified as Kathryn Appel Johnson, 55 or 54 years old, died at the scene.

The driver of the Pontiac was taken to the hospital along with three minors sitting in the backseat, whose ages ranged from around 9 to 4 years old.

The minors are expected to be okay, and it is unclear how the driver is doing. It is also unclear if the driver will be charged in connection to the crash.

WMBF News reached back out to the North Carolina Highway Patrol to try and learn the answer to those questions.

No one in the Pontiac was wearing a seatbelt, according to the Highway Patrol report.

