Two arrested, 1 injured after Christmas shooting in Marlboro County, sheriff’s office says

TOWNSEND (LEFT) AND MCCOLLUM (RIGHT)
TOWNSEND (LEFT) AND MCCOLLUM (RIGHT)(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Marlboro County arrested two men early Christmas morning after a shooting at a McColl area club.

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said a person was shot at the Ellison Club, which is located at the 15-401 Bypass in McColl. The victim was shot in the leg after a gun concealed in the suspect’s pocket went off.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

MCSO arrested John Townsend and charged him with possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling.

Deputies arrested a second man, Akeem Tracon McCollum, and charged him with obstruction of justice. No further details were given on his charges.

The investigation is still ongoing, more details will be released as they become available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

