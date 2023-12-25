Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Tips to create a budget plan for the new year

Typical credit card balance is almost $6,000
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A 2023 Bankrate study found that 35% of Americans carry credit card debt.

Kim Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, said the most important step to getting out from under debt is to get organized – gather your most recent credit card statements, utility bills, and any other necessary monthly expenses.

“And then you can make a plan for yourself, and it can actually be really helpful to use, is an online calculator like the ones we have at NerdWallet,” Palmer said. “You just want to make sure you know how much to pay off each month and how long it will take you.”

She said it could be useful to look up the interest rates on all debts, so the highest interest rate account can me prioritized.

Palmer said once there is a plan and an overall picture of finances, getting to the end goal of being debt free is easier.

She also suggested using any unexpected funds, like bonuses or rebates, to make as many extra payments as possible to knock down the debt.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air crews with the United States Coast Guard are conducting a search after a man went...
Coast Guard ends search for man who fell overboard off Charleston coast
Deputies: Georgetown woman killed after being shot at ‘illegally operated’ nightclub
Rain Chances will remain high for tonight into tomorrow with rounds of heavy downpours...
FIRST ALERT: Rain returns, plenty of downpours expected tonight
Woman killed after Christmas Eve crash in Georgetown County
Deputies said Shandon Floyd was found alone and unresponsive before midnight at the 10000...
Florence transgender woman’s death not a homicide, coroner’s office says

Latest News

Southern white rhinoceros Kiazi gives birth!
Zoo Atlanta welcomes southern white rhinoceros calf on Christmas Eve
Tips to create a budget plan for the new year
Air crews with the United States Coast Guard are conducting a search after a man went...
Coast Guard ends search for man who fell overboard off Charleston coast
A woman dressed in national costume stands near the nativity scene to celebrate Christmas in...
Ukraine celebrates Christmas on Dec. 25 for the first time, distancing itself from Russia