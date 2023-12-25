Hundreds attend Christmas mass at newly renovated church

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hundreds of Catholic Parishioners had the opportunity to attend Christmas day mass inside the newly renovated St. Andrew Catholic Church in Myrtle Beach.

The church reopened a few weeks ago, after being closed for the renovations, which finished on target.

During one of the masses Monday morning, Reverend Emerson Rodriguez told the congregation during his homily, that this can be a time of happiness and also sadness for those who’ve lost loved ones this year.

“It can be a good time to carry the memory of loved ones lost and we agree. As we drive the course of our lives, we can have faith and we can have hope,” said Rodriguez.

The renovations to the church will resume in the new year.

