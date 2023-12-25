Submit a Tip
Demolition underway on the Road Side Inn property near Surfside Beach

By Eric Richards
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Demolition is underway on the Road Side Inn property, nearly a year after a deadly shootout between an armed suspect and Horry County Police.

WMBF News was the first to tell you about the sale of the property to the Ocean Lakes Family Campground in October.

Greg Bender, Vice President and General Manager of Ocean Lakes said at the time that there weren’t any plans to develop the property.

“There are no plans for future development, but we do plan to demo the property before the year’s end,” said Bender.

It appears the demo of the property is on target, as excavators are now on the property tearing down a section of motel rooms.

It’s unclear when the full demolition of the property will be completed, which also includes the now-vacant Astro Motel.

