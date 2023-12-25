Community Christmas dinner offers free meal, companionship on holiday

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - For over 30 years, the Community Christmas dinner has seen to it that no one goes without a warm, home-cooked meal on Christmas. This year was no different for people in both Murrells Inlet and Myrtle Beach.

This year, people looking for a meal had two options. They could head to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Myrtle Beach, or the Belin Memorial United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet. At both locations, anyone who wanted a meal was able to get themselves a plate and chat with community members.

Volunteer Jeff Turner says it wasn’t just those looking for a Christmas dinner that showed up at the Belin church.

“More than 100 volunteers have shown up,” Turner says. “Not the ones that signed up, but extra. Just, like, coming out of the woodwork.”

In all, over 300 volunteers made this year’s dinner possible. They gave up hours upon hours in the days leading up to Christmas. Turner says the intense preparation spanned multiple days.

“We started loading in things on Thursday, Saturday, and we did a little work back there yesterday, as we were all here for Christmas Eve,” Turner says. Then, volunteers arrived to the church at 6:30 Christmas morning, giving up their time to help others.

Paula Bresnahan is the coordinator for the event at the Belin Memorial United Methodist Church. She says no one kind of person comes to the dinner; anyone and everyone is welcome.

“We have people from all walks of life that come here to the Belin Church for Christmas dinner,” Bresnahan says. “We have church members, we have homeless, we have people that are just alone and want to be with people. We run the gamut.”

Bresnahan moved to the Grand Strand over a decade ago. Like many at the dinner, this is her way of enjoying people’s company on a day so many usually spend with their families.

“I don’t have family here, so it’s great to be able to be around people on Christmas, pitch in and help, and put smiles on people’s faces,” Bresnahan says.

In addition to the sit-down options at both churches, people were able to sign up to have meals delivered. Those orders were filled throughout the week. Several people also came by to pick up meals they registered for.

Volunteers are already looking ahead to next year’s dinner, and want you to know that, as always, anyone is more than welcome to get a warm meal on Christmas.

