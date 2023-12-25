Submit a Tip
Coast Guard ends search for man who fell overboard off Charleston coast

By Marissa Thompson
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Coast Guard has called off the search for a man who went overboard on a cruise ship.

The Vision of the Seas cruise ship was 127 miles east of Charleston Sunday when the 41-year-old man went overboard.

Coast Guard officials suspended the search just after 7 p.m. Sunday saying they had searched more than 1,625 square miles in eight hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.

