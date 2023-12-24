Last-minute shoppers out in Myrtle Beach on Christmas Eve

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As Christmas Eve arrived on Sunday, many in the Grand Strand were out getting last-minute gifts on Sunday.

Among the places to be was Coastal Grand Mall, where hundreds were in and out of stores. It’s a day mall staff said they were prepared for.

“We are anticipating a strong weekend of shoppers leading into Christmas,” Coastal Grand Mall said in a statement provided to WMBF News. “The stores are stocked to help with the last-minute shopping needs.”

As for customers at the mall, they said regardless of the last-minute shopping - being able to bring the holidays in with family makes it all worth it.”

“It’s the gifts, but it’s something deeper than that,” said Christian Rosario. “It’s the appreciation they get from having those things, and for the people who don’t have - it’s the appreciation of having the people with them.”

