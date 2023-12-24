Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Last-minute shoppers out in Myrtle Beach on Christmas Eve

(WMBF)
By Samuel Shelton
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As Christmas Eve arrived on Sunday, many in the Grand Strand were out getting last-minute gifts on Sunday.

Among the places to be was Coastal Grand Mall, where hundreds were in and out of stores. It’s a day mall staff said they were prepared for.

“We are anticipating a strong weekend of shoppers leading into Christmas,” Coastal Grand Mall said in a statement provided to WMBF News. “The stores are stocked to help with the last-minute shopping needs.”

As for customers at the mall, they said regardless of the last-minute shopping - being able to bring the holidays in with family makes it all worth it.”

“It’s the gifts, but it’s something deeper than that,” said Christian Rosario. “It’s the appreciation they get from having those things, and for the people who don’t have - it’s the appreciation of having the people with them.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies: Georgetown woman killed after being shot at ‘illegally operated’ nightclub
Deputies said Shandon Floyd was found alone and unresponsive before midnight at the 10000...
Florence transgender woman’s death not a homicide, coroner’s office says
HCFR
Traffic blocked, 1 injured after car crashes into tree in Longs, HCFR says
Argument in store leads to shooting in Darlington County, deputies say
Air crews with the United States Coast Guard are conducting a search after a man went...
Coast guard searching for overboard man off Charleston coast

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
Santa spreads Christmas cheer in Myrtle Beach neighborhoods
Rain returning on Christmas night
FIRST ALERT: Rain will be returning on Christmas night
The last full moon in 2023 will appear on Christmas Day.
Last full moon of the year appears on Christmas Day
Air crews with the United States Coast Guard are conducting a search after a man went...
Coast guard searching for overboard man off Charleston coast