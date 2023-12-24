‘It’s a beautiful thing’: Santa spreads Christmas cheer in Myrtle Beach neighborhoods

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Just before Christmas Eve, Santa made his way through Myrtle Beach with the help of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department on Saturday.

WMBF News got an inside look at how it helped kids and kids at heart get in the Christmas spirit.

“It gives the kids hope,” said Jacinda Grissett.

It was hope for children and parents as Santa made his way through the Grand Strand.

Grissett, a mother of three, said it was all thanks to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s “Santa Detail”.

“It means a lot,” she said. “You know, my kids, I wanted them to see Santa this year, and I’ve been working and didn’t get a chance to, so it was good that Santa came out.”

From neighborhoods and even door-to-door, Santa stopped in to spread Christmas cheer to all the little ones.

Some even told Santa what they looked forward to seeing under the tree on just before he hopped on his sleigh.

“A rainbow bike,” said one child.

“A puppy dog, a lot of skateboards, and a Christmas tree,” said another.

Other parents throughout the neighborhoods said despite all things happening in life, it meant everything to see the spirit of Christmas spreading where they live.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see that people still have hope about Christmas,” said Zoe Doby. “As the world may be going through turmoil, you can still smile, and Santa still came through and made the kids have something to be happy about, so it’s a beautiful thing.”

“Who doesn’t love a believer right?” said Megan Johnson. “The smile and joy that lights up these children’s eyes is priceless.”

