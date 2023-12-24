Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Rain will be returning on Christmas night

By Matt Bullock
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s going to be a gorgeous Christmas Eve to be outside, we’ll continue to stay dry until Christmas night.

CHRISTMAS EVE

The weather continues to stay pleasant for Christmas Eve. We’ll have sunny skies and warm temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 60s across our area. Clouds will gradually increase as we head into the evening hours. Good news, Santa won’t have a tough time flying tomorrow night as the weather is going to remain quiet with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows are going to drop in the upper 40s in the Pee Dee and low 50s in the Grand Strand.

Christmas Forecast
Christmas Forecast(WMBF)

CHRISTMAS DAY

As you wake up and open presents on Christmas Day, the forecast will be cloudy mild. We will not see that much sunshine but temperatures are going to reach in the upper 60s. Which is much warmer compared to last year where we were in the 40s. We’ll remain dry for most of the day but that will change as we head to dinner time. Our next storm will begin to bring in the rain on Christmas night and through Tuesday.

NEXT RAIN MAKER

As you go to sleep on Monday night that is when we will see most of the state covered by this low pressure system. Some areas could remain dry but overall we will see rain in most areas. The bulk of the rain and storms will arrive overnight and continue through Tuesday. While we don’t expect any travel issues ahead of Christmas, we will be left with the best rain chance on Tuesday after Christmas. Keep that in mind for any plans next week.

Rain returning on Christmas night
Rain returning on Christmas night(WMBF)

THE WEEK AHEAD

After Tuesday, the weather is going to quiet down. We’ll have no rain for the rest of the week with temperatures gradually cooling down as we head into the weekend.

