Driver killed after Christmas Eve crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died after a crash in Georgetown County early Sunday, according to officials.

LCpl. Brittany Glover with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just after 12:45 a.m. on Carvers Bay Road near S.C. 261, about 20 miles north of Georgetown.

Glover said a 2017 Nissan Altima was heading south on Carvers Bay Road when it went off the road to the left, struck a ditch and then a tree.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle and died at the scene, according to Glover.

