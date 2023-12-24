Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

County jail gets in holiday spirit with arrest of the Grinch on Christmas Eve

The Grinch at the CK Newsome Center
The Grinch at the CK Newsome Center(Evansville Police Departmemt)
By Aaron Chatman and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - It looks like the Grinch won’t be stealing anyone’s Christmas this year, according to a county jail in Indiana.

The Vanderburgh County Jail is having festive fun this Christmas Eve.

According to their recent jail records, the Grinch was arrested and booked into the jail on Christmas Eve morning and charged for court ordered confinement.

This continues a running joke from earlier this month when the Evansville Police Department put out a public service announcement after they accused the Grinch of stealing Christmas lights and decorations at the CK Newsome Center.

WFIE reached out to the jail for his affidavit and officials provided this statement:

“The Grinch was arrested on a court ordered confinement charge. At this time, we don’t have any further information … But he won’t be stealing Christmas this year!”

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies: Georgetown woman killed after being shot at ‘illegally operated’ nightclub
Deputies said Shandon Floyd was found alone and unresponsive before midnight at the 10000...
Florence transgender woman’s death not a homicide, coroner’s office says
HCFR
Traffic blocked, 1 injured after car crashes into tree in Longs, HCFR says
Argument in store leads to shooting in Darlington County, deputies say
Air crews with the United States Coast Guard are conducting a search after a man went...
Coast guard searching for overboard man off Charleston coast

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
Santa spreads Christmas cheer in Myrtle Beach neighborhoods
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle
Palestinian people walk through the destruction in northern Gaza on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
Nearly 70 are killed in central Gaza, in one of the war’s deadliest strikes
Last-minute shoppers out in Myrtle Beach on Christmas Eve