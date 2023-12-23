Submit a Tip
Traffic blocked, 1 injured after car crashes into tree in Longs, HCFR says

HCFR
HCFR(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic is blocked and one person is being taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a tree in the Longs area Friday night.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at 8:33 p.m. to the area of Highway 31 near Hidden River Road in Longs for the crash. HCFR confirmed the crash involved entrapment.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area to prevent any further delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

SCHP is investigating the crash and the Horry County Police Department is investigating.

