Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

SCHP: 1 dead, 4 injured after head-on crash in Marlboro County

The crash occurred on I-74 eastbound near mile marker 116 in Woodford County.
The crash occurred on I-74 eastbound near mile marker 116 in Woodford County.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died and four others are injured following a crash in Marlboro County Friday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lcp. Lena Butler confirmed the crash happened around 1:25 p.m. on S.C. 39 near Grady Lane, 6 miles north of Bennettsville. A 2013 GMC SUV and a 2006 Toyota Camry crashed head-on, sending all four people inside the SUV to the hospital and killing the Toyota’s driver.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates a crash that turned deadly on Tuesday night along...
Coroner identifies 37-year-old woman hit, killed along Highway 544
Horry County Fire Rescue received the call just after 7 a.m. Tuesday about a house fire in the...
Horry County Fire Rescue investigating early morning Surfside Beach house fire
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
Deputies said Shandon Floyd was found alone and unresponsive before midnight at the 10000...
Florence transgender woman’s death not a homicide, coroner’s office says
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just after 12 p.m. to the area of Highway 701 Bypass...
76-year-old dies after 3-vehicle crash involving box truck near Carolina border; 4 others injured

Latest News

Men accused of firing at occupied vehicle in Marion County
Deputies investigating deadly helicopter crash in Robeson County
Fake delivery texts snowballing into identity theft, experts say
Experts promote safety on roads ahead of holiday travel
Andrews coffee shop offers gun owners discounts, encourages safe gun ownership