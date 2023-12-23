SCHP: 1 dead, 4 injured after head-on crash in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died and four others are injured following a crash in Marlboro County Friday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lcp. Lena Butler confirmed the crash happened around 1:25 p.m. on S.C. 39 near Grady Lane, 6 miles north of Bennettsville. A 2013 GMC SUV and a 2006 Toyota Camry crashed head-on, sending all four people inside the SUV to the hospital and killing the Toyota’s driver.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.