Officials: Woman killed after being shot in Georgetown County, another dies at hospital

(wcjb)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One woman was shot dead while another died after being taken to a hospital after an incident early Saturday morning in Georgetown County.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Handy Hill Road in Dunbar just before 4 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, where she later died. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway later identified her as 22-year-old Iyanla Walker, of Georgetown.

A second woman from the scene was also taken to the hospital with what Ridgeway described as “underlying medical issues and no trauma.” She also died after being taken to the hospital. Her name was not immediately released.

Ridgeway said autopsies will be performed on Wednesday.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

