Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Loaded guns and drugs found in baby’s crib, police say

Javeon Cox was charged with drug dealing and possession of a firearm.
Javeon Cox was charged with drug dealing and possession of a firearm.(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:30 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – Officers in Indiana found two loaded guns and drugs in a baby’s crib while searching the home of a man who was out of jail on bond.

Police said they had a search warrant for Javeon Cox’s home, but when they arrived he was getting into the passenger seat of a car.

Officers stopped the car which smelled like marijuana, authorities said.

According to police, officers found drugs and a child inside the car. When Cox was taken to jail, officials discovered he was hiding pills and had $549.

He was charged with drug dealing and possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said Shandon Floyd was found alone and unresponsive before midnight at the 10000...
Florence transgender woman’s death not a homicide, coroner’s office says
The youth, whose age or name was not released, is facing multiple charges, including two...
Youth charged in Florence crash that left two teens dead
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates a crash that turned deadly on Tuesday night along...
Coroner identifies 37-year-old woman hit, killed along Highway 544
FILE - A police spokesperson said a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.
Deputies investigating deadly home-built helicopter crash in Robeson County
Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, left, chats with actor...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actor John Schneider probed by Secret Service for social media post about Biden, reports say

Latest News

FILE - Vanilla Ice performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at...
Vanilla Ice partied with drug lord Pablo Escobar in the 90s, didn’t know who he was
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Gypsy Blancharde to be released from prison next week
This holiday season, the price of services overall has increased while the price of goods has...
Cost of ’12 days of Christmas’ hits record high
As the holidays approach, Way.com analyzed a Statista survey of over 1,000 US adults to...
Ho-Ho-Hold on!: Unwrapping the most desired Christmas 2023 gifts
A baby born with a rare, fatal birth defect in Missouri saved four other babies with the...
Newborn with rare defect lives 4 minutes, donates heart valves to save 4 other babies