HCFR: 1 injured after crash involving pedestrian near George Bishop Parkway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has been taken to the hospital following a crash near George Bishop Parkway and Fantasy Boulevard Friday night.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the crash involving a pedestrian at 8:30 p.m. and traffic was blocked while crews worked on the scene but lanes have since reopened.

SCHP is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.