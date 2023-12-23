HCFR: 1 injured after crash involving pedestrian near George Bishop Parkway
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has been taken to the hospital following a crash near George Bishop Parkway and Fantasy Boulevard Friday night.
Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the crash involving a pedestrian at 8:30 p.m. and traffic was blocked while crews worked on the scene but lanes have since reopened.
SCHP is investigating.
