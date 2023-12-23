Submit a Tip
Grandmother with extensive amnesia: “I’ve lost a lot of Christmases”

Woman with extensive amnesia can only remember the last five years.
By Elizabeth Vowell and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A woman in Louisiana is excited about the treats she’s found for the Christmas gift basket she’s making for her family. Each item is something new she’s discovered.

“I’ve lost a lot of Christmases, so it’s a big deal,” said Kim Denicola who says three decades of her life were suddenly wiped from her memory five years ago.

According to her family, Denicola went to the hospital with a blinding headache.

When she woke up, she thought she was a teenager in the 1980s.

“It’s unbelievable to me as it probably is to other people. Never in my wildest dreams did I get up and go to Bible study and think I’m going to wake up in the hospital,” Denicola said. “I’m going to be 60 years old.”

Despite extensive tests and scans, doctors can’t explain for sure what happened.

Her memories went away five years ago, and Denicola said none have returned.

“They told me, if by now I haven’t gotten it, then I probably won’t,” Denicola explained.

Throughout her life Denicola kept journals. She says rereading them now is like looking into someone else’s life and not every memory is a good one.

“I’ve even gone through some of them and torn the pages out,” Denicola said.

While the journey hasn’t been easy on Denicola, she’s doing the best she can to move forward and make new memories.

That includes getting to know her family, her kids, grandkids and husband all over again. Taking joy in re-discovering what she loves, like the Christmas goodies.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

