Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Deputies investigating deadly home-built helicopter crash in Robeson County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a deadly helicopter crash in Robeson County Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed deputies, investigators and crime scene investigators were called to the scene around 2:31 p.m. of the crash in the 1900 block of Philadelphus Road near Pembroke.

When law enforcement arrived they discovered human remains inside the “home built Mosquito XEL ultra light” helicopter.

The remains will be sent to N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office to identify and determine the cause of death.

Wilkins said deputies will be protecting the scene while they investigate throughout the night and into Saturday morning.

NTSB and RSCO are investigating.

We will update this story are new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates a crash that turned deadly on Tuesday night along...
Coroner identifies 37-year-old woman hit, killed along Highway 544
Horry County Fire Rescue received the call just after 7 a.m. Tuesday about a house fire in the...
Horry County Fire Rescue investigating early morning Surfside Beach house fire
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
Deputies said Shandon Floyd was found alone and unresponsive before midnight at the 10000...
Florence transgender woman’s death not a homicide, coroner’s office says
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just after 12 p.m. to the area of Highway 701 Bypass...
76-year-old dies after 3-vehicle crash involving box truck near Carolina border; 4 others injured

Latest News

Men accused of firing at occupied vehicle in Marion County
Deputies investigating deadly helicopter crash in Robeson County
Fake delivery texts snowballing into identity theft, experts say
Experts promote safety on roads ahead of holiday travel
Andrews coffee shop offers gun owners discounts, encourages safe gun ownership