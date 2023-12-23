Deputies investigating deadly home-built helicopter crash in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a deadly helicopter crash in Robeson County Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed deputies, investigators and crime scene investigators were called to the scene around 2:31 p.m. of the crash in the 1900 block of Philadelphus Road near Pembroke.

When law enforcement arrived they discovered human remains inside the “home built Mosquito XEL ultra light” helicopter.

The remains will be sent to N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office to identify and determine the cause of death.

Wilkins said deputies will be protecting the scene while they investigate throughout the night and into Saturday morning.

NTSB and RSCO are investigating.

We will update this story are new information becomes available.

