Deputies investigating Darlington County shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in the Pee Dee on Saturday.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at the Dream Mart in the Dovesville area.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

