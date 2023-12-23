Coroner identifies remains found in 2022 as missing Georgetown County man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After over a year of testing and searching for answers, the Georgetown County coroner has announced he has identified the human remains found in a wooded area late last year.

Coroner Chase Ridgeway said the remains have been identified as Harry Woodruff III. Woodruff’s mother reported him missing in early 2020 after he didn’t return to their home near 6 Mile Crossing. His remains were found not far from his home in a wooded area off Kent Road.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The coroner’s office worked with SLED to test the remains and after two failed attempts they contracted a private lab which was able to give a positive ID.

Woodruff’s cause of death has not yet been determined.

