Coroner identifies remains found in 2022 as missing Georgetown County man

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area along Kent Road.
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area along Kent Road.(Source: Live 5 News)
By Allyson Bento
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After over a year of testing and searching for answers, the Georgetown County coroner has announced he has identified the human remains found in a wooded area late last year.

Coroner Chase Ridgeway said the remains have been identified as Harry Woodruff III. Woodruff’s mother reported him missing in early 2020 after he didn’t return to their home near 6 Mile Crossing. His remains were found not far from his home in a wooded area off Kent Road.

Harry Woodruff III
Harry Woodruff III((Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office))

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The coroner’s office worked with SLED to test the remains and after two failed attempts they contracted a private lab which was able to give a positive ID.

Woodruff’s cause of death has not yet been determined.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

