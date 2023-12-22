Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Youth charged in Florence crash that left two teens dead

The youth, whose age or name was not released, is facing multiple charges, including two...
The youth, whose age or name was not released, is facing multiple charges, including two counts of reckless homicide, two counts of hit-and-run resulting in death and possession of a stolen vehicle.(KTTC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The youth who police say was the driver of a stolen truck in a deadly Pee Dee crash earlier this month is behind bars.

The youth, whose age or name was not released, is facing multiple charges, including two counts of reckless homicide, two counts of hit-and-run resulting in death and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Florence police were called around 9 p.m. on Dec. 9 to the crash on Kershaw Street near Gaillard Street.

The alleged driver of the stolen truck was speeding, ran a stop sign and collided with a Ford Flex SUV, which caused the truck to lose control and crash into a nearby power pole.

The driver then ran from the crash site before officials arrived, according to police.

When police did get there, they found a flipped Chevrolet Silverado with a teenager still inside and another teen removed by bystanders.

Firefighters worked to get the teen who was trapped out of the pickup truck, but it was determined the two teens were dead.

They were later identified as 14-year-old Tylik Charles and 16-year-old Ameria Grant, both from Florence.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The youth was arrested Friday, almost two weeks after the crash, and taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue received the call just after 7 a.m. Tuesday about a house fire in the...
Horry County Fire Rescue investigating early morning Surfside Beach house fire
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates a crash that turned deadly on Tuesday night along...
Coroner identifies 37-year-old woman hit, killed along Highway 544
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just after 12 p.m. to the area of Highway 701 Bypass...
76-year-old dies after 3-vehicle crash involving box truck near Carolina border; 4 others injured
Passengers from North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia returned to their cars on...
Carnival Cruise passengers return to totaled cars after coastal storm

Latest News

The cost for all 34 projects submitted by the RIDE IV committee caps out $3.3 billon dollars...
$4 Billion in RIDE IV road projects heads to public input phase
Temperatures will climb into the 60s and near 70 for the upcoming Christmas forecast.
FIRST ALERT: Mostly cloudy skies today, warmer weather through Christmas
Horry County, Loris first responders help save Loris family’s Christmas after house fire
‘It shouldn’t be this stressful to have a baby’: Women worry as Grand Strand obstetrics units close