Youth charged in Florence crash that left two teens dead

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The youth who police say was the driver of a stolen truck in a deadly Pee Dee crash earlier this month is behind bars.

The youth, whose age or name was not released, is facing multiple charges, including two counts of reckless homicide, two counts of hit-and-run resulting in death and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Florence police were called around 9 p.m. on Dec. 9 to the crash on Kershaw Street near Gaillard Street.

The alleged driver of the stolen truck was speeding, ran a stop sign and collided with a Ford Flex SUV, which caused the truck to lose control and crash into a nearby power pole.

The driver then ran from the crash site before officials arrived, according to police.

When police did get there, they found a flipped Chevrolet Silverado with a teenager still inside and another teen removed by bystanders.

Firefighters worked to get the teen who was trapped out of the pickup truck, but it was determined the two teens were dead.

They were later identified as 14-year-old Tylik Charles and 16-year-old Ameria Grant, both from Florence.

The youth was arrested Friday, almost two weeks after the crash, and taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

