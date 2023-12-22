World’s largest Bob Ross painting exhibit on display in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The world’s largest Bob Ross painting exhibit is on display now in Rocky Mount.

It runs through Jan. 4.

Ross is best known for teaching many us how to paint through his TV show.

WBTV’s Greg Simpson took his camera to North Carolina Wesleyan University where 75 of Ross’ paintings are on display.

