World’s largest Bob Ross painting exhibit on display in NC

It runs through Jan. 4.
WBTV's Greg Simpson took his camera to North Carolina Wesleyan University where 75 of Ross' paintings are on display.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The world’s largest Bob Ross painting exhibit is on display now in Rocky Mount.

It runs through Jan. 4.

Ross is best known for teaching many us how to paint through his TV show.

WBTV’s Greg Simpson took his camera to North Carolina Wesleyan University where 75 of Ross’ paintings are on display.

