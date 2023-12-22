Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

‘We protect and serve’: First responders save family’s Christmas after house fire

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - After a house fire took nearly everything from a family, first responders came together this week to give back a family’s holiday spirit.

Walking around the property you could see everything in the house was charred. The children’s toys were also melted, still sitting in the front yard.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Horry County, Loris first responders help save Loris family’s Christmas after house fire

Grandmother Christine Bennett who lives nearby said her spirits were high because she was just worried about getting everyone out of the house safely.

“All I know was I was scared and nervous,” said Christine Bennett.

Bennett was outside when she saw her son’s house, just next door on fire.

“I saw the smoke. Then I started hollering and screaming,” said Bennett, “I said Lord, I’m glad everybody got out.”

It took a joint effort from the Loris and Horry County police Departments and the Horry Horry County Fire Rescue to contain the scene.

However, responders didn’t just put out the fire, the next day, the departments and the Salvation Army returned, dropping off hand-wrapped gifts to the Bennett Family.

Sergeant Eric Stevens, a detective with the Loris Police Department was there. He said they just did what needed to be done.

“As the saying goes, we protect and serve. We always try to go above and beyond for our community,” said Sergeant Stevens.

The responders saved the family’s Christmas.

“It’s unfortunate this happened to the family but we tried to offer a little bit of comfort during this hard time for them,” said Sergeant Stevens.

A comfort the family received with open arms and a renewed spirit.

“It made me feel good, Santa Clause bringing my grandchildren something,” said Bennett.

The American Red Cross is also helping the family with financial assistance and other resources.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
Firefighters responded Wednesday morning to fire at Burky's Grill located at 4001 North Kings...
Fire breaks out at beloved Burky’s Grill in Myrtle Beach; no injuries reported
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates a crash that turned deadly on Tuesday night along...
Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 544, troopers say
Passengers from North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia returned to their cars on...
Carnival Cruise passengers return to totaled cars after coastal storm
Flora Pickett
Judge denies bond for woman accused in deadly stabbing in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Horry County, Loris first responders help save Loris family’s Christmas after house fire
‘It shouldn’t be this stressful to have a baby’: Women worry as Grand Strand obstetrics units close
HCSO partners with nonprofit, gives Narcan to inmates
Tammy Blanton creates Christmas trees using seashells and sea glass.
This Is Carolina: North Carolina woman adds coastal vibe to Christmas trees