‘We protect and serve’: First responders save family’s Christmas after house fire

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - After a house fire took nearly everything from a family, first responders came together this week to give back a family’s holiday spirit.

Walking around the property you could see everything in the house was charred. The children’s toys were also melted, still sitting in the front yard.

Grandmother Christine Bennett who lives nearby said her spirits were high because she was just worried about getting everyone out of the house safely.

“All I know was I was scared and nervous,” said Christine Bennett.

Bennett was outside when she saw her son’s house, just next door on fire.

“I saw the smoke. Then I started hollering and screaming,” said Bennett, “I said Lord, I’m glad everybody got out.”

It took a joint effort from the Loris and Horry County police Departments and the Horry Horry County Fire Rescue to contain the scene.

However, responders didn’t just put out the fire, the next day, the departments and the Salvation Army returned, dropping off hand-wrapped gifts to the Bennett Family.

Sergeant Eric Stevens, a detective with the Loris Police Department was there. He said they just did what needed to be done.

“As the saying goes, we protect and serve. We always try to go above and beyond for our community,” said Sergeant Stevens.

The responders saved the family’s Christmas.

“It’s unfortunate this happened to the family but we tried to offer a little bit of comfort during this hard time for them,” said Sergeant Stevens.

A comfort the family received with open arms and a renewed spirit.

“It made me feel good, Santa Clause bringing my grandchildren something,” said Bennett.

The American Red Cross is also helping the family with financial assistance and other resources.

