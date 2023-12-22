Submit a Tip
Sister-in-laws honoring loved one by giving back to community Christmas day

Sister-in-laws Debbie and Alexandria Williams dreamed up the perfect way to keep a special person’s spirit alive by helping others during Christmas time.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sister-in-laws Debbie and Alexandria Williams dreamed up the perfect way to keep a special person’s spirit alive by helping others during Christmas time.

Don Williams, Debbie’s husband and Alexandria’s little brother, passed away earlier this year.

They said he loved Christmas and was practically Santa himself.

“If you asked for something he did not hesitate to help you out,” Alexandria said. “He always asked ‘what do you need,’ and that was just his personality.”

They said Don also never knew a stranger and always helped others, especially the homeless.

Debbie and Alexandria are now cooking up warm meals to serve to those without a home on Christmas Day, and they need your help collecting blankets, coats and clothes to help keep them warm.

They’re hoping they have so many items that they’re giving anything left over to the Safe Haven Emergency Shelter.

The two said Don inspired them to fully commit to the season of giving.

“He loved his community, and his community loved him,” Debbie said. “We just felt like we wanted to give something to the community that he loved in honor of him.”

You can drop items off at McLean Park in North Myrtle Beach on Christmas morning from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can also email Debbie at dwood0422@yahoo.com or message Alexandria on Facebook to coordinate donating items.

The pair said if the event is a success, they hope to continue it each Christmas.

