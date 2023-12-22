Santa visting Myrtle Beach neighborhoods with firefighters on Saturday
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Kids in Myrtle Beach neighborhoods will have a chance to meet Santa just before he hops on his sleigh on Christmas Eve!
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s “Santa Detail” will kick off at 11 a.m. in areas of Pine Island Road/21st Avenue North, Pine Lanes and at The Market Common.
Pine Island Road/21st Avenue North
- 11 a.m.: Booker T. Washington Neighborhoods (Mount Olive AME Church)
- 11:30 a.m.: Green Boulevard Neighborhoods (Monticello, Willow Run, Quail Marsh, Patriots Way, Sandygate Apartments)
- 12 p.m.: Bay Pointe Apartments/Alliance Inn
- 12:30 p.m.: Nance Street neighborhoods (Mary C. Canty Recreation Center)
- 1 p.m.: Pipers Pointe
- 1:30 p.m.: Carolina Breeze office
- 2 p.m.: Maple Street, Myrtle Street, North Oak Street, Seventh Avenue, North and Withers Swash areas
- 3 p.m.: Ramsey Acres and Pine Island Apartments
- 3:30 p.m.: Piedmont Avenue and Waterside Drive
- 4 p.m.: Bridgeport Neighborhood
Pine Lakes Neighborhood
- 11 a.m.: Dunes Lake Road to 68th Avenue North between Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard
- 12 p.m.: 67th Avenue North to 62nd Avenue North between Kings Highway and Highway 17
- 1:30 p.m.: Pine Lakes Neighborhood
The Market Common
- 11 a.m.: The Cottages, Luxe Apartments, The Reserve and Veranda Apartments office
- 11:30 a.m.: Shetland Avenue streets
- 12:30 p.m.: The Meridian (clubhouse)
- 1 p.m.: Latitude Apartments office
- 1:30 p.m.: Cresswind Neighborhood clubhouse
- 2 p.m.: Belle Harbor clubhouse
- 2:30 p.m.: Emmens Preserve clubhouse
- 3 p.m.: Seagate Village Neighborhood (Swallow and Pampas intersection)
- 3:30 p.m.: Windsor Gate Apartments, Savannah’s Playground and Baldwin Lane to Farrow Parkway
- 4:30 p.m.: Market Common shops and apartments (if time allows)
