Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Santa visting Myrtle Beach neighborhoods with firefighters on Saturday

(City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Kids in Myrtle Beach neighborhoods will have a chance to meet Santa just before he hops on his sleigh on Christmas Eve!

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s “Santa Detail” will kick off at 11 a.m. in areas of Pine Island Road/21st Avenue North, Pine Lanes and at The Market Common.

Pine Island Road/21st Avenue North
  • 11 a.m.: Booker T. Washington Neighborhoods (Mount Olive AME Church)
  • 11:30 a.m.: Green Boulevard Neighborhoods (Monticello, Willow Run, Quail Marsh, Patriots Way, Sandygate Apartments)
  • 12 p.m.: Bay Pointe Apartments/Alliance Inn
  • 12:30 p.m.: Nance Street neighborhoods (Mary C. Canty Recreation Center)
  • 1 p.m.: Pipers Pointe
  • 1:30 p.m.: Carolina Breeze office
  • 2 p.m.: Maple Street, Myrtle Street, North Oak Street, Seventh Avenue, North and Withers Swash areas
  • 3 p.m.: Ramsey Acres and Pine Island Apartments
  • 3:30 p.m.: Piedmont Avenue and Waterside Drive
  • 4 p.m.: Bridgeport Neighborhood
Pine Lakes Neighborhood
  • 11 a.m.: Dunes Lake Road to 68th Avenue North between Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard
  • 12 p.m.: 67th Avenue North to 62nd Avenue North between Kings Highway and Highway 17
  • 1:30 p.m.: Pine Lakes Neighborhood
The Market Common
  • 11 a.m.: The Cottages, Luxe Apartments, The Reserve and Veranda Apartments office
  • 11:30 a.m.: Shetland Avenue streets
  • 12:30 p.m.: The Meridian (clubhouse)
  • 1 p.m.: Latitude Apartments office
  • 1:30 p.m.: Cresswind Neighborhood clubhouse
  • 2 p.m.: Belle Harbor clubhouse
  • 2:30 p.m.: Emmens Preserve clubhouse
  • 3 p.m.: Seagate Village Neighborhood (Swallow and Pampas intersection)
  • 3:30 p.m.: Windsor Gate Apartments, Savannah’s Playground and Baldwin Lane to Farrow Parkway
  • 4:30 p.m.: Market Common shops and apartments (if time allows)

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

SANTA DETAIL IS TOMORROW, SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23 🎅 Here is your friendly reminder that Santa Detail for the Pine Island...

Posted by Myrtle Beach City Government on Friday, December 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue received the call just after 7 a.m. Tuesday about a house fire in the...
Horry County Fire Rescue investigating early morning Surfside Beach house fire
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates a crash that turned deadly on Tuesday night along...
Coroner identifies 37-year-old woman hit, killed along Highway 544
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just after 12 p.m. to the area of Highway 701 Bypass...
76-year-old dies after 3-vehicle crash involving box truck near Carolina border; 4 others injured
Passengers from North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia returned to their cars on...
Carnival Cruise passengers return to totaled cars after coastal storm

Latest News

Sister-in-laws Debbie and Alexandria Williams dreamed up the perfect way to keep a special...
Sister-in-laws honoring loved one by giving back to community for Christmas
Deputies said Shandon Floyd was found alone and unresponsive before midnight at the 10000...
Florence transgender woman’s death not a homicide, coroner’s office says
Diamond Rio, Parmalee join Carolina Country Music Fest lineup
Diamond Rio, Parmalee join Carolina Country Music Fest lineup
Temperatures will climb into the 60s and near 70 for the upcoming Christmas forecast.
FIRST ALERT: Mostly cloudy skies today, warmer weather through Christmas