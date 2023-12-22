Santa visting Myrtle Beach neighborhoods with firefighters on Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Kids in Myrtle Beach neighborhoods will have a chance to meet Santa just before he hops on his sleigh on Christmas Eve!

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s “Santa Detail” will kick off at 11 a.m. in areas of Pine Island Road/21st Avenue North, Pine Lanes and at The Market Common.

Pine Island Road/21st Avenue North

11 a.m.: Booker T. Washington Neighborhoods (Mount Olive AME Church)

11:30 a.m.: Green Boulevard Neighborhoods (Monticello, Willow Run, Quail Marsh, Patriots Way, Sandygate Apartments)

12 p.m.: Bay Pointe Apartments/Alliance Inn

12:30 p.m.: Nance Street neighborhoods (Mary C. Canty Recreation Center)

1 p.m.: Pipers Pointe

1:30 p.m.: Carolina Breeze office

2 p.m.: Maple Street, Myrtle Street, North Oak Street, Seventh Avenue, North and Withers Swash areas

3 p.m.: Ramsey Acres and Pine Island Apartments

3:30 p.m.: Piedmont Avenue and Waterside Drive

4 p.m.: Bridgeport Neighborhood

Pine Lakes Neighborhood

11 a.m.: Dunes Lake Road to 68th Avenue North between Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard

12 p.m.: 67th Avenue North to 62nd Avenue North between Kings Highway and Highway 17

1:30 p.m.: Pine Lakes Neighborhood

The Market Common

11 a.m.: The Cottages, Luxe Apartments, The Reserve and Veranda Apartments office

11:30 a.m.: Shetland Avenue streets

12:30 p.m.: The Meridian (clubhouse)

1 p.m.: Latitude Apartments office

1:30 p.m.: Cresswind Neighborhood clubhouse

2 p.m.: Belle Harbor clubhouse

2:30 p.m.: Emmens Preserve clubhouse

3 p.m.: Seagate Village Neighborhood (Swallow and Pampas intersection)

3:30 p.m.: Windsor Gate Apartments, Savannah’s Playground and Baldwin Lane to Farrow Parkway

4:30 p.m.: Market Common shops and apartments (if time allows)

