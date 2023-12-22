Men accused of firing at occupied vehicle in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men are facing charges after a shooting in the Pee Dee.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Charles Fore and 28-year-old Rayquan Adams were taken into custody.

Warrants state the two allegedly opened fire multiple times into an occupied vehicle at the Hill Top Grill on Oakridge Road in Gresham on Nov. 25.

No one was hurt, according to authorities.

Fore and Adams are each charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The sheriff’s office said both Fore and Adams have since been released from the Marion County Detention Center on surety bonds.

